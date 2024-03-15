Ecobank has announced plans to recurit new graduates into the organisation through its entry level programme

The job opportunity is open to graduates with no experience but there is age limit to qualify for the role

Qualified candidates are expected to submit their CV to stand a chance to be trained and join the bank's workforce spread across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Ecobank Nigeria has announced it is accepting applications from graduates for its Entry Level Development Programme (ELDP).

In a statement posted on its website, the bank said, ELDP is an initiative designed to attract young, vibrant, and talented individuals to meet the growing manpower needs across the bank.

Ecobank ready to welcome new graduates Photo credit: Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy

Source: Getty Images

The bank noted that selected candidates in ELDP have a chance to become part of a pool of future leaders who will drive the bank to the next level.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The statement said:

"Ready to embark on a rewarding career journey? Apply now and become part of a team that values your potential and invests in your success.

"We are an equal opportunity employer that does not discriminate based on any protected trait such as sex, race, ethnicity, disability, marital status etc. We are committed to creating an environment where you not only work but thrive.

"Working at Ecobank Nigeria provides an opportunity to contribute to the bank's expansion and play a role in its ongoing success.

"This environment fosters innovation, celebrates collaboration, and supports employees in their career journeys."

Requirements to apply

The bank stated that applicants must possess at least 24 years as of the date of application, a minimum of second class lower (2:2) from a reputable university, must have completed NYSC, and have a minimum of five (5) credits including English and Mathematics.

Ecobank added that:

"Selected candidates will enjoy continuous learning and development opportunities through the EcobankAcademy, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, regular team bonding and retreats, a vibrant and inclusive workplace culture, support for professional development (e.g., ICAN, ACCA, CIPM, etc.), an enabling work culture and environment with recognition and rewards for employees, and convenient staff bus services for eligible employees."

Interested candidates are expected to apply and submit their CV by clicking on the this link.

GTbank announces exciting job vacancies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Gtbank has announced job vacancies for graduates to be recruited into the organisation nationwide.

The bank describes the opportunity as an exciting one for qualified candidates looking to kick off a career in financial services.

Successful applicants will join GT Bank's workforce spread across Nigeria and other African countries.

Source: Legit.ng