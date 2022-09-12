A new report has ranked Nigeria's Internet speed ten places lower than it was a year ago.

The new ranking places Nigeria among the slowest in the world despite the level of infrastructure development

Nevertheless, Nigeria's speed is still faster than that of India and12 other African countries

Mobile internet speed in Nigeria has been ranked one of the slowest in the world in the latest data from Ookla for July 2022.

Ookla, is a web service that provides free analysis of Internet access performance metrics, such as connection data rate and latency.

According to Ookla, Nigeria's mobile internet speed averaged 16.10Megabits per second (Mbps) in July, ranking 109th out of 140 nations examined.

Nigeria ranks low on internet speed Credit:van Pantic

The latest internet speed ranking is a drop by ten places when compared to 96 it, stood in July 2021, when Nigeria's internet speed was 23.61.

Nigeria's ranking compared to African countries

As per the Ookla July speed test index, United Arab Emirates has the best mobile internet speed of 121 Mbps, followed by Qatar and South Korea, with 120.35 Mbps, and 117.43 Mbps, respectively.

For Africa, the country with the best mobile internet speed is Togo with a browsing time of 33.34Mbps.

South Africa, Morrocco comes second and third with 33.08Mbps, and 30.90Mbps internet speed time respectively.

Ghana, Nigeria's neighbour, is the second worst in the world at 137

Fixed Broadband internet speed

Broadband is the internet connection that a modem/router uses to send and receive data from your house to the wider world.

When it comes to Broadband speed Nigeria sits at 145 places out of 182 countries in the world with an average speed of 10.25Mbps in July.

Globally the best broadband speed is Chile with 212.98Mbps followed by Singapore 211.36Mbps and Thailand 189.14.

Egypt is the top country in Africa, ranking 80th globally with an internet connection speed of 43.32Mbps.

Top 10 mobile internet speed in the world

United Arab Emirates 120.35Mbps Qatar 117.43Mbps. South Korea 109.65Mbps Norway 106.91Mbps. Kuwait 106.67Mbps. Netherlands 99.44Mbps. Bulgaria 96.43Mbps. Saudi Arabia 96.23Mbps. China 89.32Mbps. Luxembourg 85.20Mbps.

Source: Legit.ng