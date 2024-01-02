The Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has unveiled its first electric vehicle to rival

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Tesla, the electric carmaker owned by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has a new rival.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has unveiled its first electric car.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk looks as Xiaomi launches first electric car Credit: Antonio Masiello / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The company plans to launch the car into the market in 2024

The sharp-looking sedan called SU7 will reportedly hit the market in 2024.

Xiaomi said the car will run on its HyperOS, a new architecture the company has worked on for over six years. It is expected to power everything, including smartphones, smart home systems, and cars.

The company said the goal is a seamless experience where users’ apps and preferences are ready to go despite their locations.

The launch makes Xiaomi’s entrance into a more seamless and connected experience for users, which bridges the gap between the technology found in smartphones and smart home systems, not cars.

The company developed the HyperOS over six years, and it promises functionality to power various devices and a unified user experience despite the platform.

The company’s approach varies from the in-car software solutions that big tech firms like Apple and Google offer.

Xiaomi emphasizes fast-charging capabilities

The SU7’s specifications add to the suspense, with Xiaomi claiming a range of about 800km per hour on a full charge.

One of the models is equipped with a 101Kwh battery pack from the CATL, while a base model with a 73.6kWh capacity promises about 668 on a single charge.

Xiaomi stressed fast-charging capabilities, boasting 220 km in just five minutes and an impressive acceleration.

Xiaomi faces challenges from big players

According to reports, Xiaomi faces challenges encountered by newcomers in the auto industry. The complexity of the design and manufacturing of dependable, safe vehicles at a large scale is one of the obstacles to contend with.

Analysts believe that deep pockets back the company and aims to navigate these challenges and set itself as a formidable player in the EV market.

The plan to move into electric vehicles aligns with the firm’s more significant trend as other Chinese tech firms, such as Huawei, also invest in EV startups.

Xiaomi did not disclose the pricing details for the SU7, leaving consumers wanting to learn more about the cost of the new vehicle.

Source: Legit.ng