Interswitch has partnered with Vienna Payment Solutions to launch a Bluetooth-enabled mobile money payment for merchants and customers

The innovative solution comprises two distinct applications: a consumer app and a merchant app, which can be found on Interswitch's platform

The service is also expected to facilitate payment in different sectors, including the banking, hospitality industry, and others

Interswitch, in partnership with Vienna Payment Solutions (VIPASO), has launched an innovative solution to facilitate payment in the banking, hospitality industry, financial institutions, and others.

The bluetooth-enabled solution provides an alternative payment method to consumers in situations where the network fails. Photo Credit: Tim Robberts, Wsfurlan

Source: Getty Images

The solution provides an alternative payment method to consumers in situations where the network fails.

It utilizes a Bluetooth low-energy connectivity innovation solution that allows for transactions to be made even when traditional card or mobile phone payments are inconvenient.

Starting with Kenya, the innovative offering is expected to progressively spread through with regional adoption, according to a Champion News report.

Solution enhances financial inclusion

The VIPASO innovative solution comprises two distinct applications, a consumer app and a merchant app, on Interswitch's platform.

It seamlessly operates between the consumer and merchant smartphones or between the consumers' smartphones and the Android Point of Sale terminal for merchants.

In addition to addressing operational inefficiencies, the solution also aims to enhance financial inclusion in the East African market by achieving an efficient payment solution for businesses and consumers through reliable and accessible offerings.

Romana Rajput, Interswitch Country General Manager for Kenya, said the development is a strategic response to evolving challenges.

In addition to fortifying the security of financial transactions, it also underscores Interswitch's commitment to fostering digitalization and financial inclusion in Kenya.

He said:

“The VIPASO solution reflects Interswitch’s dedication to being a catalyst for industry innovation, adapting to changing trends, and meeting the evolving needs of customers in the pursuit of reliable solutions for financial inclusion.”

Matthias Horvath, Chief Executive Officer at VIPASO, said the solution was created to make Point of Sales (PoS) payments simple, reliable, safe and universal.

It added that the partnership with Interswitch marks significant progress towards achieving this goal.

As a bridge that helps introduce a new degree of comfort and simplicity and reach into the world of point-of-sale payments, the alliance signifies a significant shift in how both companies respond to the market's demands.

