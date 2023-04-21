Innoson Motors has unveiled its fleet of gas-powered trucks, buses, and cars at its Nnewi factory

The company uncovered the vehicles as members of the Manufacturers of Association of Nigeria (MAN) visited its factory

The launch of the automobiles comes at a time when Nigerians are bracing up for petrol subsidy removal in June

Nigeria’s local automobile manufacturing firm, Innoson Motors, has announced its latest innovation, the Innoson LNG/CNG Gas Trucks, buses, and cars, at its factory in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The liquified natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) enabled vehicles were launched on Tuesday, April 20, 2023, by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) president Otunba Francis Meshioye.

Manufacturers urge FG to partner with Innoson Motors

Innoson Motors’ head of corporate communications, Cornel Osigwe, said the unique feature of the Innoson gas-powered brands is their ability to use CNG which is more affordable than diesel or petrol.

Osigwe's words:

“It’s high time CNG and LNG-powered vehicles ply Nigerian roads, and IVM remains committed to producing durable, environment-friendly vehicles. This reduces the cost of transportation and encourages sustainability in our environment and development.”

Meshioye added that the vehicles represent great innovation and advancement in the manufacturing sector in Nigeria and Africa.

On his part, the MAN president said it was great to witness what others see in other parts of the world in Nigeria.

The Nation reports that Meshioye asked the Nigerian government to patronise Innoson Vehicles because it is the only way to partner with greatness from Nigeria.

Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman of the South Directorate of MAN, assured manufacturers of a better environment for production because there are plans for the South East zone.

She praised the company for blazing the trail in car manufacturing in Nigeria, calling the firm the blacksmith of Africa.

Innocent Chukwuma, the Chairman of Innoson Motors, described the CNG vehicles as an idea whose time has come, stating that the vehicles will boost transportation at a reduced cost.

Nigeria plans to remove subsidy on petrol

The development comes as the Nigerian government plans to remove subsidies on petrol in June this year.

Experts have said it is high time Nigeria pivoted towards gas-powered vehicles to save cost.

Recall that petroleum product marketers said the Nigerian government should prevail over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release N250 billion to convert vehicles in Nigeria to gas-powered ones.

The marketers said they are ready to build about 30,000 gas stations across their network of petrol stations in Nigeria.

