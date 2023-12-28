A Nigerian transport company has launched a tricycle running on gas and petrol

Egoras Technology said it launched the vehicle as an answer to Nigeria’s petrol challenges

The company stated that the vehicle boasts multi-function capabilities and durability

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

A Nigerian transportation solutions company, Egoras Technology, has unveiled a gas-powered tricycle, the Egora Dual-Fuel Tricycle.

The company’s CEO, Ugoji Harry, said that the tricycle was created to address the problems caused by the recent subsidy removal in Nigeria.

Nigerian company launches tricycle to run on gas and petrol Credit: Anadolu / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Tricycle runs on both petrol and gas

Harry noted that the vehicle offers a cost-effective solution for both urban and rural areas, contributing to a cleaner environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the dual-fuel tricycle runs on petrol and liquified gas, presenting an eco-friendly alternative to users.

The Egoras boss said that in addition to the multi-fuel functions of the vehicle, it also boasts a user-friendly design, promoting easy maintenance for operators.

Punch reports that Harry said the tricycle, which has since been deployed in some parts of Nigeria, stands out as a robust and reliable vehicle with impressive technical specs.

He said:

“With a robust 10 horsepower engine, it delivers a combination of strength and efficiency. The tricycle’s top speed of 60kmph further underscores its capability, offering users a swift and dependable mode of transportation.”

Harry said the vehicle had undergone strict testing to ensure safety and compliance with industry specifications, assuring users and pedestrians of secure and adequate transportation.

He revealed that the company remained dedicated to driving change in Nigeria’s transport sector, and the vehicle launch is a significant step to achieving the vision.

Nigeria begins to move to cleaner energy

Harry noted that the firm offers fleet management to help the owners manage their vehicles.

The development comes as the Nigerian government began moves to pilot the country to a cleaner alternative fuel source with many interventions and the government rolling out CNG-powered vehicles across the country.

One of Nigeria’s indigenous auto companies, Innoson Motors, released several CNG-powered buses as Nigeria removed petrol subsidies.

Energy company set to roll out 12,000 electric buses in Nigeria, targets local assembly

Legit.ng reported that Oando Clean Energy has announced the plan to roll out 12,000 electric buses nationwide.

The scheme is part of the firm’s commitment to help Nigeria’s journey towards net-zero emissions by 2060, which is in line with the global climate change agenda.

The company’s Executive Vice President, Ademola Ogunbanjo, disclosed this during his presentation in Dubai on Wednesday, November 6, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng