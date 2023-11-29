Youths in underserved communities are on course to catch the fever of technology, its uses and gratification

A young Nigerian tech expert, Martins Ilesanmi, has rolled out a tech initiative to incorporate young talents in the slums of Nigeria

Young talents in Makoko, Lagos state, will become the first beneficiaries of this tech initiative aimed at creating self-independence through money-earning skills

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

A 33-year-old technology expert, Martins Ilesanmi, has rolled out the Tech-in-the-slum initiative to empower and nurture talents in underserved communities.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Ilesanmi, the convener of Evolve Connect organisation, a cloud solutions community, said the tech-in-the-slum was borne out of redirecting youths’ and young adults’ career paths towards low-code cloud solutions tech.

The Tech-in-the-Slum initiative is designed to bridge the gap of self-independence for young talents. Photo Credit: Martin Illesanmi/Pius Utomi Epkei

Source: UGC

He revealed that the driving force behind the tech initiative was to redirect individuals’ career paths towards low-code cloud solutions tech envisions as an opportunity to impact people residing in underserved areas positively.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ilesanmmi believes that acquiring technical skills is crucial in connecting the talents within slums to the global stage, ultimately liberating them from poverty.

Young talents in Makoko to benefit from tech initiative

The tech expert noted that the tech-in-the-slum outreach will be held on December 16 in Makoko, Lagos.

Makoko is an expansive waterfront slum in Lagos, Nigeria, characterised by a network of stilted structures built over the Lagos Lagoon.

The community faces significant challenges, including inadequate infrastructure and limited access to basic services.

Ilesanmi said:

“Through partnerships with freelancers who share the vision of EvolveConnect and freelance organisations, especially Microsoft Gig+, offering job opportunities to skilled individuals globally, as well as others like Upwork CSS, Limitless, and Gigmos, we are actively reshaping the lives of our talents in the contemporary tech landscape, ushering in a new era of career possibilities.

“Tech-in-the-slum is an initiative dedicated to identifying and nurturing tech talent in underserved communities. We believe that innovation knows no boundaries, and by reaching out to slum areas, we aim to provide opportunities for individuals with potential.

“Our ‘Tech for the Underserved’ initiative is dedicated to discovering and nurturing tech talent within marginalised communities. Our mission extends beyond the introduction of technology to these underserved areas; we are also committed to bringing joy to children, mothers, fathers, and all individuals in need by providing food, clothing, and celebrating with love."

"We empower individuals to pursue careers in tech support" - Illesanmi

Illesanmi further stated that the initiative was made possible through the collective efforts of individuals and freelancers worldwide working with the Microsoft Gig+ freelance community.

He expressed a firm belief in the power of innovation that transcends boundaries, adding that he is devoted to extending opportunities to those with untapped potential in slum areas.

His words:

"Through tailored training and mentorship, we empower individuals to pursue careers in tech support, building a bridge between disadvantaged communities and the tech industry.”

The tech expert added that empowering women, youths, and those in underserved communities will make the beneficiaries less dependent on the government.

He told Legit.ng:

“Through the sharing of information on technical support roles, we’ve facilitated job opportunities for over 500 individuals. This achievement is attributed to our comprehensive approach, including product-led webinars, technical training, mentorship, and interview preparations.

“In 2021, we implemented an extensive training program focused on empowering more than 200 female students and graduates in Nigeria."

Uber to roll out electric Okada in Nigeria, Kenya as Lagos issues new rules for light rail

In another report, Uber, the ride-hailing service on Thursday, August 31, launched an electric bike service in Kenya.

The company said it will also launch a similar service in Nigeria and other African countries before the end of the year.

The move follows rules the Lagos State government issued on its newly launched Blue Rail service.

Source: Legit.ng