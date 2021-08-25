A young Nigerian lady has said that despite the fact that she has sent over 1000 applications out, she will not give up

Favour revealed that the only few offers she got at some interviews provided very miserly pay packages

Many people who sympathised with her unemployment condition offered to help her better position for the labour market

A young Nigerian lady, Favour Onaruyi-Obasuyi, has taken her unemployment frustration to LinkedIn as she spoke about her several failed attempts at getting a job.

In a long post, the lady revealed that she has been jobless since November 2020. Between that year and now, she applied for more than 1,000 job opportunities as they all hit a rock.

The lady said she will not be giving up until she gets a job. Photo source: LinkedIn/Favour Onaruyi-Obasuyi

Salaries too small

For the few that she was able to get an interview, their salaries according to her were very low. Favour said even people stopped accepting her LinkedIn connection requests, a situation she reasoned could have been caused by her job-seeking situation.

The lady stated that with everything that she has been through, she will not relent in going for what she wants. Favour, therefore, told her LinkedIn connections that she has a degree in microbiology and also stays in Abuja.

I am also good at using YouTube

Favour revealed, among other things, that she is good at YouTube content creation. Many Nigerians have since commented on her story.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tomiwa Adetayo said:

"Hello! I hope you find light real soon. I was going reach out to you on how we can address your situation - to see how I can offer my services to better position you for a suitable job."

Mujidat Abdulkareem said:

"The fact is, if you aren't getting what you want from LinkedIn then, you haven't done what you ought to do to get the your desired result. I am taking from experience..."

Obianuju Chukwu said:

"I could help you optimise your LinkedIn profile for better positioning and guide you on the right path towards applying for jobs on LinkedIn. Kindly reach out."

Ivy Musenyesa said:

"Take heart, lost a job in 2020 too, and now got a new one just 3 months ago."

Another job seeker went on the street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Egbohaghe Victoria, took the bull by the horn and showed that she is not going to be giving up anytime soon.

On Tuesday, February 9, Victoria took to the street of Abuja with cardboard that reads, "Please I need a job".

On the placard, she spelt out her qualification, saying she has a BSc in international relations. Underneath that was her email. Atop the cardboard was a plea that she really needs a job.

