Kenya president has launch the country first two smartphones and will be very affordable to citizens

President William Ruto presided over the launch of the manufacturing plant in Mavako, Machakos County

In May 2023, Safaricom announced plans to set up the plant and estimated its production at 1.4 million affordable smartphones annually

Kenya has launched two locally assembly smartphones called Neon Smarta, and Neon Ultrav at a retail price of $50 (N38,807).

The smartphones were developed through a joint venture between Safaricom and Faiba, along with the assembly partner, East Africa Device Assembly Kenya Limited (EADAK).

The assembly plant which was launch on Monday, October 30, 2023 is expected to produce 21,000 smartphones monthly.

More details about the Kenya phone

Techcabal reports that the Smarta is the smaller of the duo at 5 inches, compared to the Ultra’s 6.5-inch display.

Both have 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB internal storage, and support 4G.

Kenya President, William Ruto has assured that his administration will assist to help scale up production.

Ruto said:

"Three million devices that will be produced here will be 30% cheaper than if we had imported them as complete units.

"We have agreed with stakeholders that this phone will retail at about KSh 7,500."

Local media reports says that Safaricom and other stakeholders will allow Kenyans to pay a deposit of 1,000 Kenyan which is $6.72(5,421) monthly starting January 2024 to get the phone.

The remaining balance will be paid at KSh 20 per day or $0.18(N104.88).

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa explained further:

"In partnership with Google, we offer affordable smartphones payable in instalments which is called Lipa Mdogo Mdogo.

"Over one million customers have benefited as of March 2023. "We have since expanded this initiative and partnered with other manufacturers to include more smartphones on the programme."

