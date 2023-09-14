France has ordered Apple to stop the sale of the iPhone 12 over its high radiation levels

The country said the phone does not comply with the European Union’s recommended radiation levels of 4 watts per kilogramme

Apple has disputed the claims and said the iPhone 12 complies with the country’s regulations

French regulators have ordered Apple to stop the sales of the iPhone 12 over its high electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure.

But Apple has disputed the claims and said it complies with stipulated regulations.

France bans the sale of iPhone 12 over health concerns Credit: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

France asks Apple to fix radiation levels

The agency handling wireless communications frequencies in France issued the directives after the iPhone 12 could not pass one of the two tests for electromagnetic waves that could be absorbed by the body.

The iPhone 12 was released in 2020, and it is unclear why it did not pass the agency’s latest tests and why only that model failed the radiation test.

According to reports, France’s digital minister revealed that the iPhone 12’s radiation levels are still much lower than levels scientific studies consider could harm users.

The country’s National Frequency Agency asked Apple on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, to immediately implement all available means to fix the problem.

Reports say the country recently tested 141 cellphones and found that when iPhone 12 is held in hand or carried in a pocket, its electromagnetic energy absorption is about 5.74 watts per kilogramme, higher than the EU standard of 4 watts per kilogramme.

Apple disputes France's claims

Per the agency, the iPhone 12 passed a separate test of radiation levels for devices kept in a jacket or in a bag.

Experts reveal that iPhone users should be able to download an update that prevents radiation exposure from reaching the limit.

Apple stated that the particular model has been certified by multiple international bodies and complies with all applicable regulations and standards for radiation across the globe.

The agency revealed that the phone only transmits half the time when the user is speaking, and calls rarely last six minutes.

World Health organisation categorises phones as coffee as NCC approves more phones

The World Health Organisation’s cancer research body has labelled cell phones as possible carcinogens, putting them in the same category as coffee, diesel fumes, and pesticides.

Cell phone radiation cannot damage DNA directly and is contrary to radiation like X-rays or ultraviolet light.

The development comes as Nigeria also increased the number of approved phones to 2,100.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) asked Nigerians to desist from patronizing non-type approved phones in the country.

In August, phone manufacturers secured approval for 43 new models of phones in the last three months.

The Commission also warned phone sellers to against dealing in unapproved devices as they may face prosecution.

