MTN has disclosed that properties owned by the company and government are being vandalised in the Southeast

The GM of regional operations regarded the incidents as ‘uncontrollable variables’ the company was dealing with

He called on the need to leverage government partnerships for protection

There’s been an alarming act of willful vandalism against MTN Nigeria’s facilities and infrastructure, as well as against other national assets in Nigeria's South East, the telecommunication company has reported.

Callima Inino, general manager of regional operations in the east, revealed this during a press conference in Awka, Anambra State.

The conference was organised by the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) and titled, "Role of Corporate Governance in Building Sustainable Businesses."

The telecoms giant is raising the alarm just days after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) granted approval for MTN Nigeria to acquire 2.6GHz spectrum band from OPENSKYS Services Limited (OS).

General manager of regional operations in the east said over 7,000 MTN agents are dispersed over the state's municipalities, local councils, and villages. Photo Credit: Tech Crunch, MTN

Source: UGC

MTN suffering from fibre destruction

According to The Guardian, Inino claims that the organisation is struggling with laid fibres being destroyed during construction.

He acknowledged that the corporation also has to contend with market enhancers, which have a negative impact on the network's quality.

These are part of the uncontrollable variables, which we keep addressing so that our esteemed customers are not denied their services, especially during emergencies, as they get value for their money.

This is one of the reasons we’re here to leverage on government partnership to ensure the protection of our infrastructure, as well as guarantee quality and efficient service delivery to the people.

Despite these difficulties, Inino asserted that the group has over 7,000 agents dispersed over the state's municipalities, local councils, and villages. He noted that it has more than 50% of Anambra's subscriber base.

In addition to 300 merchants, he said the organisation is demonstrating its growing reach and reinforcing its commitment to providing its clients across the nation with high-quality, effective service.

Inino revealed further that MTN was one of the summit's sponsors. He added that the corporation developed the demand for a digital city as one of its platforms for its vision for 2025. The aim is to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy the advantages of a contemporary, connected life.

With a population of over 8 million, he claims that Anambra is a good market for the organization to enter, especially before the anticipated smart mega-metropolis.

