The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has updated the list of supported phones in Nigeria

The list went from 2,112 in April 2023 to 2,115 as of July 2023, meaning 43 new additional devices

The list is dominated by Chinese-made models led by the Transssion Group

The number of approved phones in Nigeria by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has risen to 2,155 as of July 2023.

The devices are of different brands and models tested by NCC and have met the approved standards to allow them to be sold to Nigerian consumers.

NCC lists 2,155 approved phones in Nigeria.

Source: Getty Images

Chinese devices dominate mobile phone market in Nigeria

As of April this year, approved phones in Nigeria by NCC stood at 2,112.

The development shows that the mobile makers have gotten approval for 43 new models of phones in the last three months.

Chinese-made phones dominate the list of approved phones in Nigeria.

Phones by Transision Group, Tecno iTel, and Infinix mobile phone makers dominate the NCC list.

According to the Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta, Nigerians should only patronise phones approved by the commission.

He said that the risk of fake and substandard handsets has increased and requires a lot of enlightenment and collaboration with government agencies to curb this.

NCC warns of dangers of unapproved phones

He said:

“Cases of influx and patronage of counterfeit handsets are more rampant in developing countries, such as Nigeria, where importers bring in substandard phones without recourse to the regulatory type-approval process aimed at certifying such devices as fit for the market,” he noted.

There were about 219 million active mobile subscriptions as of June 2023, as experts reveal that Nigeria remains a viable market for mobile phone makers worldwide.

The huge market in Nigeria has led to an influx of mobile manufacturers into the country, a Nairamtrics report says.

The 2023 Nigerian Communications Act empowers the NCC to establish and enforce standards for all telecom equipment operations in Nigeria to ensure seamless process within the telecom ecosystem.

List of unapproved phones

Gionee branded phones with model numbers G800, and L990;

H-Mobile phones with model numbers it5606+, and H351

FoxKong with model numbers F30

F300 KGTEL phones with model numbers K2160 and KG1100.

Legit.ng earlier reported that The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned consumers against the patronage and use of devices that have not been approved.

The commission also announced tough sanctions on marketers selling counterfeit devices to Nigerians.

NCC disclosed this in a statement after its team arrested one Yahaya Ado of Gezawa Communications Limited for selling counterfeit Gionee devices.

Source: Legit.ng