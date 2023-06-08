WhatsApp is launching a Channel feature for broadcast messages for organizations and businesses

WhatsApp said the new feature would allow users to follow organizations and bodies on the platform

Mark Zuckerberg stated that the new feature would begin rolling out to users worldwide this year

Meta, the parent picture company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, is rolling out a broadcast-based messaging feature called Channels on WhatsApp, much like the recent update it announced on Instagram as it experiments with giving more conversational avenues to its users.

The company also aims to monetize the feature in the future. Admins' phone numbers won't be visible on the channels.

The New channel meant to enhance businesses and organizations

Channels will appear on the new WhatsApp feature in a new tab called Updates.

Meta facilitates channels for businesses, NGOs, medical research institutions, and fact-checking organizations.

According to the message posted by Mark Zuckerberg, admins can send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls on the channels.

TechCrunch reports that the conversations on the channels are one-way so users won’t reply to the messages.

While users can join the Channels via an invite link, WhatsApp is also developing a directory to find different channels for various vocations.

WhatsApp building new tools for admins

The company said it is developing tools for admins to turn off discoverability for their channels.

Zuckerberg said:

“Today we’re announcing WhatsApp Channels — a private way to follow people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp. We are starting in Singapore and Colombia but will roll out to everyone later this year.

We’re building Channels to be the most private way to communicate. As a channel admin, your phone number won’t be shown to followers, and following a channel won’t show that to the admin or others following the channel either.”

Zuckerberg said messages sent on channels will be deleted after 30 days, and the company will not keep any record of them.

