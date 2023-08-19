Billionaire Elon Musk has continued to make changes to the social media company X, formerly known as Twitter

The latest changes,, when implemented, will prevent millions of users on the platform from blocking him or any other account

Elon Musk changed the name of the social media platform from Twitter to X a few months after acquiring it for $44 billion

Elon Musk, owner and chief executive officer of X (formerly known as Twitter), wants to stop users from blocking other accounts on the platform.

The block feature allows users to restrict specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their posts or following them.

However, in a message shared on its platform X, Musk said the feature made “no sense” and will soon be unavailable for users.

His Tweet reads:

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs [direct messages]"

The billionaire businessman, however, said that the platform would retain the mute function, which screens a user from seeing specified accounts but, unlike blocking, does not alert the other account to the action.

Musk blocking decision on X

Over the years, Musk has prided himself as a free speech absolutist, one reason behind buying the platform in late 2022.

The challenge, however, is that if Elon Musk implements the plans to remove the block feature, it will conflict with guidelines incorporated by Apple’s App Store and Alphabet’s Google Play, where users mostly download the X app.

Apple says apps with user-generated content must have the ability to block abusive users.

Similarly, the Google Play Store states that apps must provide an in-app system for blocking user-generated content and users.

