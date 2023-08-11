NITDA is introducing blockchain technology as part of its effort to authenticate NYSC certificate

The agency’s DG said the development will help to address cases of fraudulent issuing and counterfeiting of NYSC credentials

He claims that the move will also increase transparency in the certificate issuance process

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said the agency is creating blockchain technology to authenticate National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certifications.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the agency's director-general, made this known at a policy debate on the implementation of the national blockchain in Lagos.

NITDA introduces blockchain to verify certificate Credit: NYSC, NITDA

Source: UGC

According to Abdullahi, the NITDA has been in touch with NYSC DG, Yusha'u Ahmed to help lead the creation of a cutting-edge blockchain-based certificate authentication system.

This is amid report that NYSC act is now obsolete and will be reviewed by the national assembly, given that the scheme has not really helped to ameliorate the sufferings of graduates despite billions of naira spent.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the NYSC cleared the air about misleading information circulating online about dates for the 2023 mobilisation activities.

The move will strengthen validity of certificate

He stated that the measure is essential to address growing worries about the fraudulent issuing and counterfeiting of NYSC credentials, according to report by The Cable.

The NITDA DG further stated that the action will strengthen the integrity and validity of NYSC certificates and increase transparency in the certificate issuance process.

When completely deployed, he said, people, organisations, and employers will be able to easily confirm the validity of NYSC credentials.

Abdullahi urged the nation's relevant authorities to take advantage of blockchain technology's potentials to modernise the certificate verification procedure.

He said:

The NYS certificate has been a concern due to widespread cases of forgery and fraudulent issuance. We recognise the urgent need to combat the prevalent issue of forged NYSC certificates in Nigeria.

“By leveraging blockchain’s power, we aim to establish a secure, tamper-proof system that will enable individuals, institutions, and employers to easily verify the authenticity of NYSC certificates.

NYSC Speaks on Plan to Mobilise Corps Member for War

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) recently opened up on the alleged plan to mobilise corps members for military action against the military junta in Niger.

The NYSC director of press and public relations, Eddy Megwa, in a statement on Saturday, August 5, said the service did not have such a move in plans, PM News reported.

Source: Legit.ng