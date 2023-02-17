WhatsApp has released four new exciting changes that will change how users interact with the world's biggest message app

The exciting changes have already been rolled out by WhatsApp but not everyone can get them yet

iPhone users face a wait after Apple customers were urged to install the latest update

WhatsApp has introduced some exciting new features, but iPhone users will have to wait to make use of them.

The changes are presently only available to Android users, with Apple users being forced to wait for a future update.

The popular social media app's fresh new look will see customers able to add captions when sending documents.

Other changes include an introduction of personalized avatars and more lengthy descriptions allowed on group chats going forward.

Also, users will have fewer limits, and can now send up to 100 photos and videos at one time

Earlier Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp was bringing new features to status updates on WhatsApp for iOS and Android, in order to offer to users a better experience when sharing their moments to status.

Here is the breakdown of the four new exciting changes on WhatsApp

Document caption:

Users can now attach a caption when sharing documents so you have a new way to describe them.

Longer group subjects and descriptions:

In order to better describe groups, users can now choose a longer subject and description for your groups.

Share up to 100 media:

With this update users can share up to 100 images and videos within your chats, making it easier for users to share entire albums with their friends and family.

Create personalized avatars:

This gives users the possibility to better express themselves by creating an avatar to use as a sticker and profile photo.

WhatsApp introduces ‘delete message’

Meanwhile in another update earlier reported, WhatsApp has also provided users a chance to delete messages while chatting with friends and also in a group

will help user undo a message that has already been deleted within a specific time frame

WhatsApp believes the new feature will finally give its billions of users peace of mind.

