In a video that has got much talking, a man was seen flying around a large field with the help of a special suit

On-lookers in the two minutes clips were seen cheering happily, and one screaming the future is here

The video demonstration has created lots of reaction on social media with one user asking what will happen if the machine stops working

A viral video on the Internet shows a man hovering above the ground and flying through the air using a jetpack that appears to be inspired by the iconic Marvel character Iron Man.

The video begins with a man wearing a jetpack on his back, with flames shooting out of it.

Soon after, the man extends his arms and takes off with the jetpack, while those on the ground celebrate and appreciate the feat.

Demonstration of the flying man Photo credit: @tom gross

He also makes large leaps from one location to another before landing with control at the finish.

"The future has here," reads the video's caption.

The video has received over a million views on various social media sites and has elicited a variety of reactions.

Reaction to the viral video

Edemau wrote:

"This viral video proves that nothing is difficult for humans. Man can develop and build everything."

Na Ru also reacted:

Amazing.... i used to fly like this only in my dreams, i don't have idea one day people really fly like this.

@Patricia also added:

"This is my dream come true I hope I live long enough to own one and fly like the birds"

Lerato Happiness said:

"I used to dream of flying I didn’t think my dream can come true."

