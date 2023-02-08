WhatsApp announces slew of new features for a status update for its iPhone and android phone users

The new feature will help users share voices and also show their loved ones exactly how they feel with just a tap

Whatsapp is also planning a new feature for selected users that allow them to share up to 100 media within chats

Popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp is rolling out a number of new features that will allow users to share voice messages on their status.

The new features were disclosed in a statement posted on its official Twitter handle.

According to the Meta-owned company when a status is shared, the ring will appear around profile photos in the chat list and other places.

Whatsapp releases new features for status update Photo credit: @whatsapp

Source: Facebook

WhatsApp tweet reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We've added some exciting updates to the status feature. Tell it how it is, your way, with voice status. Now you can effortlessly record and share voice messages on your status."

Furthermore, users can also show their loved ones exactly how they feel with just a tap.

Information on the update reads further:

“Choose the contacts who can see your WhatsApp statuses. Give each status the audience you want and have even more control of your visibility. Links shared in your status will be easier to view with link previews."

"Rings will now appear around profile photos in your Chat List and other places, letting contacts know to click profile photos for quick status viewing! Green rings for Android and blue rings for iOS."

More features from WhatsApp

Meanwhile, the company is also rolling out a new feature for select users using Android phones.

WaBetaInfo reports that the new feature allows those selected to share up to 100 media within chats after they down the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.3.

Users who have enrolled in the app’s beta program will be able to share up to 100 media in one go after updating WhatsApp to the latest version. The update is available on Google Play Store.

The feature is currently available to only Android beta users of WhatsApp. It will be rolled out to more users in the near future.

According to reports, the expected new feature will make it easier for users to share entire albums with other users on WhatsApp.

The new limit will also help prevent users from selecting the same photo or video more than once in case they need to send a lot of media files.

WhatsApp introduces fresh update for ‘delete message’

Meanwhile in another update earlier reported, WhatsApp has also provided users a chance to delete messages while chatting with friends and also in a group

The new feature will help user undo a message that has already been deleted within a specific time frame

WhatsApp believes the new feature will finally give its billions of users peace of mind.

Source: Legit.ng