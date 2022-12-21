WhatsApp has released an update on messages deleted while chatting with friends and also in a group

WhatsApp has added a new function that allows you to reverse a message sent accidentally.

You may now erase the "Remove for Me" option on the popular messaging app if you mistakenly deleted a message for yourself while you meant to delete it for everyone else.

The new feature is called “accidental delete,” and allows you just 5 seconds to reverse a sloppy “Delete for Me” button press, TechCrunch reports.

How the new WhatsApp feature works

According to WABetaInfo which tracks WhatsApp features revealed that you can delete the message for the whole chat whether it’s one-on-one or in a group chat.

Let’s say you typed an embarrassing typo, and want it erased from everyone’s memory. In a rush to delete it, users sometimes accidentally click on “Delete for Me” instead of “Delete for Everyone.”

Therefore, the message disappears from their view but stays right there for everyone else to ridicule.

The “accidental delete” feature will now help users avoid the shame that comes with messing up in a group chat setting, allowing them a brief window to undo their mistake. If users didn’t mean to delete the message at all, the message can also be retrieved without having to delete it for anyone.

Timeline of WhatsApp delete

WhatsApp first introduced the option to delete messages from chats in 2017 to avoid awkward mishaps in individual or group chats.

The app recently increased the time available to delete a message from 7 minutes to more than two days, and now lets users correct the mistake of how they corrected their initial mistake all in the name of seamless social interaction online.

