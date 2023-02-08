A Nigerian computer and technology company, Zinox, has snapped up a contract from the federal government for the 2023 census

Zinox computer got the N85 billion contract from the federal government to supply gadgets and devices required for the census

The company said it has already delivered about 100,000 units of the devices to the National Population Commission (NPC)

The Nigerian government, via the National Population Commission (NPC), has signed a deal with an indigenous computer manufacturer, Zinox, owned by Leo Stan Ekeh, to supply technology components and other accessories for the 2023 census project.

The N85 billion contract was awarded to Zinox after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval.

Company already supplied 100,000 units of PDAs

Per a statement by Zinox, it has already commenced the supply of the first batch of about 100,0000 units of Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) devices needed for the enumeration.

The indigenous company became the preferred technical partner for the exercise after passing through a challenging bidding procedure involving other reputable local and international competitors.

Leo Stan Eke, the Chairman of Zinox Group, said the firm had built a system of integrity and excellent record both in Nigeria and overseas.

A report says the company’s managing Director, Kelechi Okonta, stated that the Nigerian government is aware that Zinox can deliver on the project, noting that the firm is deploying all its resources to make the project a success.

Zinox, on Friday, February 3, 2023, hosted a high-powered delegation of commissioners and the management team of NPC led by its Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwara, where the commission received the first batch of 100,000 units of the devices.

Census will lead to credible housing and headcount

Kwara said that the 2023 census would herald a new dawn in housing and human headcount in the country.

He said there would be no over-counting and under-counting, stating that the devices, when deployed alongside the forms, maps, and other digital devices, would lead to a credible census and help enumerators access places never reached in the past.

Kwara said:

“With all enhancement that the National Population Commission is provisioning the devices with, e.g., the Mobile Device Management, we can monitor the enumerators on the field and ensure that the data provided by Nigerians are secured and well managed for their privacy.

