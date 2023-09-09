The Nigerian Communications Commission has barred loan apps and others from calling subscribers illegally

The Commission issued a short code for subscribers to use to report harassment from loan apps and telemarketers

It denied reports that it allows the apps access to its database for phone numbers

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned loan app companies and telemarketers about their unauthorized use of telecom subscribers' phone numbers for commercial reasons.

The Commission disclosed this in a public notice released on Thursday, September 7, 2023, and stated that culprits would be arrested and prosecuted.

Director-General of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Dambatta Credit: NCC

Source: Getty Images

The use of phone numbers without authorisation is illegal

NCC said it considers using people's phone numbers without subscribers' consent a violation of privacy.

According to reports, the NCC denied reports that it allows telemarketers to harvest phone numbers from its database, calling the claim bogus.

It urged subscribers to use the Do Not Disturb (DND) Short Code to manage their subscription to Value Added Services and to opt out of unsolicited text messages and pitches from telemarketers.

NCC issues short code to stop calls from illegal loan apps, others

According to the NCC, subscribers should text STOP to 2442 for full DND.

Also, NCC asked subscribers who witnessed such illegal telemarketing practices to report such incidents by calling its toll-free number, 622, so it can take relevant measures.

The notice reads:

"The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to the criminal activities of telemarketers who illegally access the telephone numbers of telecom subscribers for their commercial activities and gains.

"These telemarketers also falsely claim that they obtain telecom consumers' phone numbers from the Nigerian Communications Commission. Otherwise, they claim that the Commission gave them access to the numbers through the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Database. These claims are untrue.

"The Commission fully abides by the principles and rules guiding the protection of privacy as a right of all consumers and users of telecommunications services.

Recently, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) released the names of illegal loan apps and stated that the promoters of such apps risk prosecution.

CBN releases links, phone numbers to report illegal loan apps, other fake financial operators

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has advised Nigerians on the activities of illegal financial services operators in Nigeria.

In a notice posted on its website, the apex bank warned Nigerians about the increasing number of fake and illegal financial services operators offering bogus returns on investment (ROI).

In the notice, similar to the one issued in August 2023, the bank worries about the rising cases of fake financial operators exploiting Nigerians online.

