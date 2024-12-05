Leading streaming service Netflix has reacted to reports that it has exited the Nigerian market after six years

The rumours began after popular filmmaker Kunle Afolayan raised the alarm, claiming that some of its commissioned projects had been cancelled

Legit.ng spoke to some industry players who clarified that Netflix is not leaving but is only cutting down on its budget

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Popular streaming giant Netflix has debunked rumours of its purported exit from Nigeria amid economic challenges.

The reports of Netflix's exit sparked anxiety among Nigerians and filmmakers alike.

Netflix denies exists talks in the media Photo credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Several reports of Netflix's exit, which started circulating on social media, were attributed to renowned Nollywood actor Kunle Afolayan, suggesting that Netflix had cancelled several commissioned projects in Nigeria.

Netflix denies leaving Nigeria

Reacting to the reports, Netflix denied the allegations.

In a statement issued through its public relations firm, Hill & Knowlton Strategies, the company reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria, Punch reports.

Edafe Onoriode, Group Account Director of Hill & Knowlton Strategies, speaking on behalf of Netflix, said:

"We are not exiting Nigeria. We will continue to invest in Nigerian stories to delight our members."

Netflix, which entered the Nigerian market in 2016, has significantly elevated local content to a global audience.

The platform has backed numerous Nollywood productions, providing a much-needed boost to the creative economy and fostering the international visibility of Nigerian storytelling.

Some filmmakers who spoke to Legit.ng on condition of anonymity noted that the company is not leaving but simply cutting down on projects.

One of the filmmakers, who gave his name simply as Daniel, said:

"What I know is Netflix is not leaving but has simply pulled back from financing and exclusive distribution agreements."

Multichoice announces new GOtv special bundle price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has announced that its Supa Plus Golden Window will be extended for the holidays.

What this means is that customers will be able to get the GOtv Supa+ bundle for N13,900 instead of the normal N15,700

The Executive Head of Marketing for West Africa at MultiChoice, Tope Oshunkeye, stated that the extension of the Golden Window is in line with making entertainment accessible to every home during the festive season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng