Popular on-demand streaming video service, Netflix has announced a reversal of changes regarding password sharing

Previously, Netflix informed users that a password could only be shared by family members residing in the same home

The information was met with serious backlash from subscribers forcing Netflix to release a statement

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Netflix is looking at making changes to its password-sharing soon but an incorrect message on the restriction was posted on its help center page.

The message noted that a Netflix account password sharing is for people who live together in a single household only.

When the information went public, Netflix users reacted with serious backlash on social media and many subscribers threatened to cancel their subscriptions.

Netflix is expected to make changes on password-sharing rule Photo credit: Brandon Bell

Source: Getty Images

Netflix password crackdown

Netflix has been threatening a crackdown on password sharing for years and proposed to begin by the end of March 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The streaming giant said it would begin charging subscribers who share their accounts but did not give a specific date or information for when the new policy would be enacted.

It said:

“A person’s geographic location, IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account to determine which devices are in the same household."

Netflix apologies reverse self

In response to the backlash, the Guardian UK reports that Netflix has apologized and said the information was shared accidentally.

Netflix spokesperson told The Guardian:

“For a brief time yesterday, a help centre article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica and Peru went live in other countries.

“We have since updated it.”

What next on subscribers

Meanwhile, there are currently no official details or specific information available about how Netflix will implement its password-sharing updates around the world.

Legit.ng promise to keep Nigeria subscribers updated with the latest accurate updates on password sharing and how it will work when it rolls out.

For the time being, Netflix subscribers can continue to use the service as usual.

Nigerians spent over N346m at Cinemas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that despite the country's present economic woes, Nigerians' enthusiasm for movies appears unchanged.

From Hollywood to Nollywood, moviegoers go in droves to see some of their favorite films, making cinema owners happy.

Spending N300 million on movies in a month is considered a decent personal investment in Nigeria, which is known for having to have a jolly good mood.

Source: Legit.ng