Nigerian major banks have announced the suspension of international transactions on naira card

The move is amid a shortage of foreign exchange in the country and the high demand for dollar

However, fintech companies have taken up the opportunity to offer solutions to Nigerians looking to make foreign payments

There is an opportunity lurking in every issue, and this is precisely what Nigerian fintech companies are doing.

While commercial banks are announcing the suspension of international transactions on naira debit cards, the fintech companies are offering alternatives.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Zenith Bank informed its customers that it would be suspending international ATM withdrawals, web transactions, and PoS transactions conducted with its naira card.

Zenith Bank's decision makes it one of the long list of Nigerian banks that have either reduced or closed their foreign transactions on naira cards.

The development opens up a new variety of payment options, notably virtual dollar cards, for Nigerians who need to pay for international transactions.

It is crucial to highlight, however, that Nigerians considering using any of the fintech services listed must first conduct thorough research.

List of fintech companies offering dollar card alternatives

Payday

Payday provides virtual accounts domiciled in countries like the United Kingdom and the United States, Techpoint reports.

Verified users can also create a virtual dollar Mastercard that allows them to make purchases of up to $25,000 monthly.

Changera

Changera customers may utilize the virtual dollar card to make online payments. Money transfers, currency conversion, and a virtual bank account are also available.

Chipper Cash

Chipper Cash offers a virtual Visa card that customers may use to make purchases on platforms like Amazon or to pay for foreign subscriptions.

Geegpay

Geegpay provides a virtual dollar card for $2 to users who live in Nigeria but work with foreign companies.

Payoneer

This is another company similar to Geepay. It offers users a virtual dollar card to make payment dollar or any other foreign currency payments online.

