An e-Commerce platform based in Hong Kong has distanced itself from a job offer purported to be in its name

The company said it not currently hiring for any position in Nigeria and asked the public to be wary

QNET said it will all the necessary legal steps to redeem its image and bring the scammers to book

QNET, an eCommerce company, has condemned actions by unscrupulous individuals defrauding the public by purporting to offer job opportunities on behalf of the company.

The company said it dissociates itself from the fake job offers and asked the public to disregard any job placements in its name.

Company vows to bring perpetrators to book

According to a Nairametrics report, the company will take legal steps to bring the perpetrators of such fake job postings to book.

QNET, is a member of the Direct Selling Association, a self-regulatory industry body with stringent rules and codes of conduct in several countries.

The company said it is open and transparent about its business model and operations and ensures compliance with the local laws of all the countries in which it operates.

The Hong Kong-based company says it allows aspiring entrepreneurs to build their businesses by becoming distributors, termed independent Representatives (IRs). The company produces and sells high-quality products and services to customers around the globe while also providing an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to build an e-commerce-enabled sales business using its direct selling business opportunity.

Firm says it is committed to financial empowerment

The company operates an online global Direct Selling Disinformation Centre (DSDC) to dispel misconceptions, unethical behaviour and public complaints about the sector.

From an industry perspective, this is a unique initiative that advocates transparency and good practices.

In addition, it has implemented several initiatives to create opportunities for Nigerian youths, including the FinGreen Financial Literacy programme.

As a business focused on promoting entrepreneurship, QNET says it recognises that developing financial knowledge, skills and habits are important factors in young people’s path to independence and inclusion is the key to financial freedom.

Firm urges Nigerians to reimagine and redefine direct selling

Legit.ng reported that the Multi-level Marketing industry has come of age, especially in Nigeria, where it has remained strong in the last three decades.

Statistics show that the industry has churned out millionaires in the last decade, making the industry alluring to wannabe sellers.

According to recent data, the direct selling industry beat during the COVID-19 pandemic as countries and economies were battered.

