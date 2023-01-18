Nigerian banks have announced the suspension of cash transactions using naira credit cards or prepaid cards

This followed the Central Bank of Nigeria's cash withdrawal that places restrictions on the use of cash

Bank customers have received messages informing them of the new development

Commercial Banks in the country have suspended further cash disbursement via customers’ naira Credit and prepaid cards.

This is in compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) currency redesign cash withdrawal policy that limited withdrawals across all channels.

ThisDay reports that banks have informed customers through text messages that these channels can no longer be used to access cash for the time being.

Banks send messages to customers

For instance, Stanbic IBTC in a message to one of its customers stated:

“Following the naira redesign policy limiting local cash withdrawals across all channels to N500,000 weekly, please be informed that cash withdrawal on your naira credit and prepaid card will not be available for now.”

It is unclear how many banks have made these adjustments, and attempts to contact some of the banks' communication departments for clarification were unsuccessful.

CBN cash withdrawal policy

Legit.ng in an earlier report revealed that the CBN announced that effective January 9, 2023, individuals and corporate entities can withdraw a maximum of N500,000 and N5 million respectively

The CBN also stated that in compelling circumstances where cash withdrawal above the limit is required for legitimate purposes, such request shall be subject to a processing fee of 3 percent and 5 percent for individuals and corporate organizations respectively.

