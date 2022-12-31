Elon Musk has reached an agreement with T-mobile to offer smartphone Service underwater, in remote areas

He believes the deal will bring to an end a situation where people lose communication due to no lack of network coverage

It is estimated that one-third of the Nigerian population has no access to telecom network services

By 2023, smartphone users will be able to utilize their mobile service underwater or in remote areas.

This is due to a partnership between Elon Musk's satellite business SpaceX and network operator T-Mobile.

According to reports, SpaceX, the parent company of internet operator Starlink, and T-Mobile are collaborating to leverage their services to enable smartphone customers to use their mobile phones in distant places without having to upgrade to a bigger satellite phone.

Elon musk, Starlinks to provide network service underwater

Source: Facebook

What changes is Elon musk bringing

The current smartphones are designed to connect with cell towers within about 10 km (6 mi), making it impossible for users to operate their mobile service in remote areas without cell towers.

However, with a satellite-connected phone, smartphone service remains connected 500 km away. And with SpaceX operating 2,700 satellites in the orbit, the firm owned by Elon Musk, T-Mobile will connect to Starlink’s second-generation satellites.

Although the connection will not enable voice call in remote areas, Prime Business Africa learnt that messaging, MMS and some messaging apps will continue to function.

It is reported that the service only be made available to T-Mobile users in the United States, Alaska, Puerto Rico and Hawaii.

Elon Musk looks to dominate

Recall that in August, SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, had stated on Twitter that, “Starlink V2, launching next year, will transmit direct to mobile phones, eliminating dead zones worldwide.”

Also, during a joint session in August between Musk and T-Mobile Chief Executive Officer, Mike Sievert, the former world’s richest person said,

“This won’t have the kind of bandwidth a Starlink terminal will have, but this will enable texting, it will enable images and if there aren’t too many people in the cell zone, you can even potentially have a little bit of video.”

Musk also stated that:

“We will no longer read about these tragedies that happened where people got lost an if only they could have called for help they’d be ok.”

FG says Elon Musk’s Starlink to roll out internet service December 2022

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government said Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, will be rolling out operations in Nigeria before the end of 2022.

The announcement comes as the federal government entered into a partnership with the billionaire’s space exploration company, SpaceX, to deliver broadband service across Nigeria.

Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, disclosed at the US Space Forum at the just-ended US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington.

Source: Legit.ng