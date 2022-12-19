After seven months, it obtained its license, Starlink owned by billionaire Elon Musk is to roll out internet service in Nigeria

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed this, saying the service will begin before the end of 2022

Pantami stated that the delay in rolling out Starlink’s internet service was due to administrative issues

The Nigerian government said Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, will be rolling out operations in Nigeria before the end of 2022.

The announcement comes as the federal government entered into a partnership with the billionaire’s space exploration company, SpaceX, to deliver broadband service across Nigeria.

Starlink to operate in the ISP category

Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, disclosed at the US Space Forum at the just-ended US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington.

Starlink will commence operations in Nigeria seven months after it obtained its license to operate as Internet Service Provider (ISP) from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

SpaceX promised to roll out its satellite internet service in the second quarter of 2022 to cover Nigeria but moved the deadline to the fourth quarter due to regulatory issues.

According to Pantami, the nationwide rollout will happen before the end of 2022 after a few administration issues are concluded.

Company received further approvals from federal government

A report quotes the Minister as stating that the federal government had approved the company’s application as a High Throughput Satellite Low-Earth Orbit operator in Nigeria.

Pantami noted that SpaceX would provide broadband access across the country to enable access to broadband connectivity ahead of the December 2025 schedule listed in the National Broadband Plan.

Nigeria signs Artemis Accord

He said Nigeria would become the first African country to introduce the service.

Pantami signed the Artemis Accords to herald Nigeria’s participation in the next phase of space exploration by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Nigeria and Rwanda were the first African countries to sign the Accord and the 22nd and 23rd in the world.

