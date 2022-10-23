WhatsApp is reportedly working on allowing its users to edit the messages that have already been sent within a particular time frame

The meta-owned messaging platform has also been reported to be working on the WhatsApp premium plan

WhatsApp users should also be looking forward to adding up to 1,024 phone numbers in a single group

WhatsApp is set to launch some new updates to improve user experience on the instant messaging platform.

The meta-owned app is reportedly working on updates that will increase the current group chat participants limit. Screenshots of images and videos will be reduced to “view once”, giving captions to document sharing, India Today reported.

Users should also be expecting WhatsApp premium features for business WhatsApp on selected plans.

Below is the list of new features currently available only for beta testers or under development.

Editing messages after sending

WhatsApp is working on allowing its users to edit messages after they have been sent within a timeframe.

Just like Twitter, WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature which will make it possible for users to edit their sent messages within 15 minutes after being sent.

WhatsApp Group participants are to be increased to 1,024

Also, WhatsApp is reported to be planning to increase the number of group participants.

The limit of group participants is currently 512, but the meta-owned messaging platform is working on allowing users to add up to 1,024 members in a group.

The feature will be available to users on Android and iOS WhatsApp beta testers.

Document sharing with captions

Very soon, WhatsApp will roll out new updates allowing users to send their documents with captions, unlike before, when it only allows users to send photos, videos and GIFs with captions.

The new feature will allow users to search for any documents sent or received in the search through the chat option.

Screenshots blocking for view-only media

WhatsApp users should also expect the much-needed feature to improve security and enhance users’ privacy.

The new feature will now restrict users from taking screenshots of all media “view once” photos and videos.

The feature is presently available to some android beta testers and will be rolled out soon to all users.

WhatsApp premium subscription

The meta-owned messenger app is also planning to roll out a new premium subscription plan for WhatsApp business users.

This will allow business users to access the advanced paid features to reach more users and help link new devices.

The premium subscription will be optional and only available for business accounts to be selected.

