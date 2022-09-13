The Nigerian government spent about N15.8 billion importing weapons in the first half of 2022

According to the investigation, the amount was a decline compared to the amount paid at the same time last year

Experts believe that the drop was due to improvements in the local manufacturing of weapons in the country

The Nigerian government used about N15.8 billion to import arms and ammunition in the first half of 2022, representing a 60.3 per cent drop compared to N39.8 billion used in 2021.

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) gave the breakdown of the weapons imported by Nigeria. It said there is a 71.8 per cent decline compared to 2021 from N56.1 billion recorded between July and December 2022.

Billions spent bringing weapons into Nigeria every year

According to reports, annually, Nigeria used N72.49 billion to bring weapons into Nigeria in 2021, against N29.34 billion and N12.77 billion recorded in 2020 and 2019, respectively. In 2018, Nigeria spent just N1.29 billion was used to import weapons into Nigeria.

The spike in the purchase of arms by Nigeria follows the increasing spate of insecurity across the country, especially insurgency, banditry and other shooter attacks across the length and breadth of the country.

Despite increasing insecurity in Nigeria, weapons imports decreased significantly in the year under review.

Agriculture suffers due to insecurity

The country's food-producing areas have been affected the most as attacks have persisted in the region in the last 11 years and have caused setbacks in the agricultural sector.

NBS gave no reason for the decline in weapons imports. However, experts say it could result from a cut in government expenditure and improved domestic weapons manufacturing.

In 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari noted that the Nigerian government is ready to reduce its dependence on foreign supply of weapons and military hardware for Nigeria.

