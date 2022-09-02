The job market is changing and what employers are looking for is also changing and there are in-demand skills needed to land good jobs

The skills needed by employers are changing and most employers do not emphasize more degrees or work experience any more

The first step to landing your dream job is sharpening your skills and not just impressing interviewers or writing the perfect follow-up email.

LinkedIn's career expert, Blair Heitmann, says skills are the most critical factor in landing a job. As a result, more companies are moving away from conventional measures like degrees and years of experience to skills-based employment to get the most qualified person in the job who can deliver.

Soft skills are the most sought-after and are the main criteria for employers looking for candidates with multi-tasking and problem-solving skills.

Candidates who break deals are also the darling of employers. According to reports, 93 per cent of employers say soft skills play an important role in their employment decisions.

LinkedIn has identified the top 20 skills employers seek in a prospective employee. LinkedIn posted these jobs in more than three-quarters of paid jobs posted globally over the last three months.

The skills sought after by employers are also constantly changing. The most in-demand job skills have changed by 25 per cent since 2015, with hard skills, including customer service and sales and soft skills like leadership and communication rising to the top of the list.

Here are the top most-sought-after job skills

Customer Service

Sales

Accounting

Business Development

Marketing

Leadership

Communication

Digital Marketing

Sales Management

Problem Solving

