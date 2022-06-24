The Federal government of Nigeria has announced plans to begin the rollout of 5G network in the country

The roll-out will begin in August which will be exactly 8 months after the NCC the spectrum auction

MTN and Mafab Communications both emerged winners after paying over $273.6 million to government account

The Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta, said on Thursday the Fifth Generation (5G) technology would be rolled out this year.

Danbatta, who stated this at the 90th Edition of Telecom Consumer Parliament held in Lagos, added that the commission with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy would roll out the 5G technology from 23 August.

He said the deployment of the 5G spectrum would further accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s broadband services, Dailytrust reports.

Umar Danbatta, Chiarman NCC Credit: NCC

Source: Facebook

In his address, the NCC chief also disclosed that final letters of award have been issued to MTN and Mafab Communications, which emerged winners of the 3.5GHz Spectrum auction conducted on December 13, 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“In line with the information memorandum, the licensees are expected to commence the rollout of 5G services effective from August 24, 2022.

“The successful completion of the process leading to the final letters is confirmation that the rollout of 5G technology services in Nigeria is on course.”

“The potential for expansion is a great opportunity for 5G deployment as operators are certain of recouping their investment. The technology is associated with exceptionally high speed”

How to check if your phone is 5G compatible

Step 1: Open network settings

First, go to "Settings" and open the "Preferred network type."

In case you're using Redmi Note 5 Pro (Dual SIM), Go to: "Settings" > "SIM cards & mobile networks" > select a SIM > "Preferred network type". If 5G is listed among them, then your phone supports 5G.

Here are some of the 5G compatible phone

For android, vivo V20 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, google pixel 6, OnePlus 8 Pro, Motorola moto g 5G, Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Realme V3 and Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra among others.

For an iPhone user only iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models are 5G compatible.

Togo becomes first African country to get Google’s 5G network cable

Meanwhile, Google’s much-touted Equaino submarine cable had made a stop at Togo, the first on the African continent.

The submarine cable was to run from Portugal, along the West African coast connecting Europe to Togo, Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Saint, Helena.

The fifth generation (5G) mobile service touched down in Togo on Friday, March 18, 2022, as part of a collaboration with the Togolese government, Google and CSSquared which is open-access broadband.

Source: Legit.ng