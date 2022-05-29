Despite the excitement around Elon Musk's Starlinks approval by the Nigerian government, there are a few reasons why Nigerians may be worried

On Friday it was revealed his telecommunication company, Starlink has received approval from the Nigerian Communication Commission

Nigeria has now joined the other 32 nations that have faster internet, but the data pricing may raise eyebrows

Since the news on Friday, May 27, 2022, that Elon Musk's Starlink will be coming to Nigeria, many Nigerians have rushed to social media to express their delight.

One of which is personal finance expert, Kalu Aja who on Saturday evening enlighten Nigerians about the advantages of Starlink’s internet operations in the country.

According to him the arrival of Starlink in Nigeria implies that a child in Ohafia, Abia State will have the same or quicker internet connection than a child in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Screenshot of Elon Musk Tweet Credit: Elon Musk

Source: Twitter

He revealed this in a series of tweets in which he outlined the advantages of Elon Musk’s internet company, Starlink, expanding into Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng has ealier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed Starlink.

Kalu Aja took to Twitter to enlighten Nigerians about the advantages of Starlink’s internet operations in the country.

He said,

”Starlink coming to Nigeria means a kid in Ohafia will have same or faster internet access than a kid in Ikoyi”

“A teacher (or Doctor) from “Ohafia” (a local government in Abia State, Nigeria) can move back to “Ohafia” where the cost of living is cheaper, open a school (or clinic), connect online, and create local jobs.”

He went on to list the possibilities of high-speed internet evaluating common pains suffered by Nigerians.

Aja continued,

“A film crew in Jos can film & upload their videos direct from Plateau. A bank in Bama in Borno can be online in real-time with banks in Lagos. ABU Zaria students can stream high-speed videos from around the world…”

“That’s productivity, that’s GDP growth, that’s wealth creation,”A user, Property Captain, raised a question as a reply to Aja’s comments on SpeacX, asking. “Kid in Ohafia has 110USD monthly subscription?”

Aja however called for patience despite the excitment, Nairametrics reports.

Starlinks explained

Starlink had launched over 2,000 satellites as of mid-January 2022, with over 1,500 in operational orbit. The existing system has the capacity to support up to 4,408 satellites, almost trebling the current number.

Starlink has the ability to deliver data faster than any other network. It has the capability of enabling low-latency data transport over long distances.

While the Starlink satellite internet service may provide a better performance, the pricing, particularly in Nigeria, may make your eyes water.

How much does Starlink cost?

For this significant performance bump, you’ll have to spend extra.

The company recently increased the price of its base plan, which now costs $110 per month (up from $99). In addition, the equipment’s price climbed from $499 to $599. There’s also a new Starlink service tier for businesses. It costs a stunning $500 every month, with the equipment costing $2,500.

What about bad weather and other obstructions?

A report from Cnet shows that because starlinks use sattalite not fiber sever weather issue could be downside.

The report added

"Just like your cable TV, heavy rain or wind can also affect your satellite internet connection, potentially leading to slower speeds or a rare outage"

However a message from Starlink website shows recommend installing Starlink in a location that avoids obstructions from blocking the field of view.

Source: Legit.ng