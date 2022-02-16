A new Lagos State Residency Card has been launched with new and improved features that allows users board a ride, apply for loans among others

The new LASSRA card also gives users access to ATM machines with 28 applets and is acceptable anywhere in the world

LASSRA boss, Ibilola Kasunmu said that residents in that with the old card should update their details at the nearest LASSRA offices in the state

CThe new card is replacing the old identity card with more features embedded features that will enable holders to have access to faster services in the state.

What Lagos State government said

The General Manager of the Lagos State Residency Registration Agency (LASSRA), Ibilola Kasunmu disclosed this at s 3-day media workshop at LASSRA office in Ikeja, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu renewing his LASSRA card info

Nairametrics reported that the Kasunmu explained that the new card has 28 applets for different services including loan applications for the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and payment services features across numerous vendors, including BRT buses, ferries and ATMs.

Other purposes and features of the new resident card

Kasunmu said:

“The card also serves as a means of personal security and identity verification at points of procuring government services, in addition to the resident cardholder being able to use it for services such as processing of driver’s licence and filing of tax returns among others.’’

She appealed to residents to pre-enrol on the portal, www.lagosresidents.gov.and go to the nearest registration station located across the state with proof of address and identity for biometric capturing.

It is hitch-free and seamless

The LASSRA helmswoman assured residents that the registration process is hassle-free, asking those that registered before 2019 and those who have changed their names and addresses to validate their information on the website.

The Lagos State Government had in July 2021, announced plans to roll out the new Lagos identity card, “LAG ID” for residents of the state.

The Lagos government said that the card is renewable every 5 years and contains a chip that has a lot of uses and is accepted anywhere in the world.

