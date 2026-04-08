The NCC says telecom operators must compensate subscribers for poor service starting April 2026

The directive applies to major mobile network providers that fail to meet quality standards

The commission says certain categories of network disruptions may not be eligible for compensation

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that its directive requiring telecom operators to compensate subscribers for poor service quality will take effect from April 2026.

The Commission disclosed this in a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document released on Tuesday, explaining how the compensation system will work and who qualifies.

Subscribers must have experienced poor service and used paid services during the affected period to qualify. Photo: The Yudel Media, Obiageli Adaeze Okaro.

Source: Getty Images

Operators to be held accountable for service failures

According to the NCC, the directive targets Mobile Network Operators that fail to meet the required Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Quality of Service, PUNCH and Business Day reported.

Major operators in this category include MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and 9mobile, although the regulator did not name specific firms that may have fallen short of standards.

The Commission also clarified that Internet Service Providers already operate under a separate compensation framework.

Who qualifies for compensation?

The NCC stated that the compensation will apply to service failures affecting voice calls, SMS, and data services.

To be eligible, subscribers must have experienced poor network service within a specific Local Government Area and must have carried out at least one revenue-generating activity—such as making a billed call, sending an SMS, or using data—during the affected period.

Both individual and corporate subscribers are covered under the directive.

No application required from subscribers

The regulator emphasised that subscribers will not need to submit applications to receive compensation.

Instead, telecom operators are required to identify affected customers and compensate them automatically.

“The compensation framework will take effect from April 2026,” the NCC said, adding that the directive complements existing consumer protection rules.

It explained that the measure aligns with provisions in the Consumer Code of Practice Regulations 2024 and the Quality of Service Regulations 2024.

Minor disruptions may not qualify

However, the Commission noted that not all service issues will attract compensation.

Short-lived or minor network disruptions that are quickly resolved may not meet the threshold defined under the Quality of Service Regulations.

The NCC said the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to improve service quality and ensure telecom operators maintain consistent network performance across the country.

Compensation will be automatic, with no need for customers to apply. Photo: AlexLMX

Source: Getty Images

NCC moves to curb phone number-linked fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCC has introduced a new Telecoms Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS) to tackle fraud associated with mobile numbers and improve digital security across sectors.

According to the commission, the platform is designed to help regulators and service providers better monitor risks tied to SIM cards, especially as mobile numbers increasingly serve as key identifiers for financial transactions and digital services.

The regulator noted that mobile numbers, technically known as MSISDNs, are now central to digital authentication, financial transactions, and access to essential services.

Source: Legit.ng