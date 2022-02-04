JAMB, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board said it plans to launch a new USSD code for its 2022 exams

The body already operates a USSD code which is used to capture candidate's profiles and identities as they prepare for exams

JAMB issued the news on its website and through its Director Public of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin

Nigeria’s examination body, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced new plans to adopt an additional Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) to be used by candidates in the forthcoming 2022 examinations. It hopes to use technology to drive its services and curb hitches and examination malpractice in the system.

This is besides the already existing 55019 code in operation since 2018 which is used for registration and other essential services.

The exam body said the move is part of measures for a hitch-free UTME/DE exam and also ensures that congestion is taken away during the registration process when a lot of candidates would be requesting registration for the examination.

Why JAMB is issuing a new code

JAMB said this in its weekly bulletin released recently by its Director of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin and on its portal.

According to the exam body, the existing code, 50019 is used to capture candidate’s profiles and identities.

The 55019 code is used to create profiles for registration by candidates who are required to send their National Identification Number (NIN) via the code for their details to be pulled from the database of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) before proceeding to a certified centre for their biometric capturing.

