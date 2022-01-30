There is a new Android virus on the prowl which targets phone users through SMS-related contents

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) the main purpose of the virus it to take over the user's banking details stored in the phone

The Commission asked Nigerians to be careful and do not click on any link from SMS telling them about COVID-19 appointments

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has raised the alarm over a new malware called TangleBot disguised as SMS which targets Android phones.

According to a message on the NCC website issued by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

TangleBot virus targets your Android Phones Credit: Olemedia

Source: Getty Images

Adinde said that TangleBot, as the name of the latest virus is known, has almost the same tactics as the newly-announced infamous FlutBot Android malware which targets mobile devices, saying that it also takes control of the user’s device in a greater more permeating than the FlutBot malware.

The latest threat from TangleBot was disclosed in a recent advisory made available to the Commission's new media and information security department by the Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT).

According to Adinde, TangleBot is installed when unsuspecting user clicks on a malicious link disguised as a COVID-19 vaccination appointment-related information in an SMS message of message about fake local power outages that will soon occur.

What TangleBOT wants

The NCC spokesman said the motive behind both or one of the messages on COVID-19 or power outages is to encourage potential victims to follow a link that supposedly offers detailed information.

Immediately at the page, users are asked to update applications like Adobe Flash Player to view the page’s content.

What the NCC spokesman is saying

The statement by the NCC further said that the malware takes complete hold of the targeted device’s banking data and can get to the innermost parts of the Android Operating System.

The Commission asked telecom users in Nigeria to be careful of deceitful cyber criminals who wants to defraud unsuspecting Internet users.

