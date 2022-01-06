JAMB has reacted to reports that it has commenced the sale of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms

The board’s Spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja, on Thursday, January 6, said no date has been fixed for

According to Benjamin, rumors on the commencement of the sale of the form Entry (DE) was the handiwork of unwholesome elements

Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not yet commenced the sale of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations and Direct Entry forms.

The examination body in a statement signed by the board’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, warned prospective candidates against being scammed, The Punch reports.

JAMB has said it has not started selling the 2022 UTME and Direct Entry forms. Photo credit: Professor Ishaq Oloyede

In another report by Daily Trust, the JAMB spokesperson noted that any claims that the sale of forms had commenced was fraudulent and should be disregarded.

Though the exam body admitted that it had concluded plans to commence the sale of the UTME and DE forms, however, no date has been fixed.

JAMB noted that the date for the commencement of sale of the forms had never been shrouded in mystery hence, it is always published on both print and digital media.

