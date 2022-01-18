There seems to be a new way of making money online especially for graphics artist and this is surprising many

A graphics designer is selling 3D animation NFTs of Rolex watches for significantly more than how much the original cost

His innovation is causing steers online and raisng confusion on who are the buyers and what it is use for

Jesus Calderon, a 29-year-old watch enthusiast and crypto advocate, is making a fortune by producing and selling 3D animated watch of expensive Rolex as NFTs (pieces of digital content linked to blockchain).

His Generative Watches collection now comprises of two major lines, the Rodex Daitona and the Rodex Bitmariner.

He creates the 3-D animations using an algorithm and uploads the completed product (a JPG or GIF) to his store, where fans pay generously in an abstracted form of currency(Ethereum).

The original Rolex watch Credit: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

Calderon collections is more expensive than the real watches

According to Bloomberg, the Rodex Daitona - derived from the term Rolex Datyona - is offered for 20 Ethereum, which is somewhat more than $76,500. (N31 million).

The cheapest Rolex Daytona is roughly $18,000 on the company's official website.

Calderon also has a Rodex Bitmariner (Rolex Submariner) for sale at a price of 20 Ethereum.

In an interview with one of the world's popular watch magazine Hodinkee he said:

"I thought people would love having awesome 3-D watches as a collectible, especially if they're representative of their real-life counterparts."

"Today, a watch made from pixels that you store on your hard drive and show off on social media can command as much as a Rolex Submariner. Welcome to the future."

