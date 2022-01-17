A student from Indonesia is an overnight millionaire and internet sensation when he changed his selfies to NFTs

Sultan Al Ghozali sold his transformed selfies for a whopping N415 million, making the 22-year-old an instant millionaire

His success has blown up the internet with many calling him the next best thing on the internet as he celebrated his success

The era of smartphones has come with a lot of goodies for so many people.

A student from Indonesia, Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali has tapped into the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and traded his phone selfies for a whopping N415 million. This has made him a millionaire overnight.

The 22-year-old student of Computer Science converted almost all his 1,000 images to NFTs.

Time-lapse of images

Nairametrics report said the student took the photos himself for the period of five years between the ages of 18 to 22 as a memorial and as a way to look back on his graduation journey.

He transformed the images into NFTs and uploaded them to OpenSea in December last year.

Most of Al Ghoxali’s photos were taken while sitting in front of his computer and later converted into NFTs and set the price for N1,123 each.

Conversion worth millions

About 933 NFTs selfies have been uploaded by the student, with 489 owners. The collection has traded a volume of 333 ETH, at today’s price of N1, 379, 875 per token, which brings the total volume to N459,498,475.

His sales have blown up Twitter with many showing support with such tweets as Ghozali happened, the year of Ghozali.

