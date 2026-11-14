Vietnam's citizenship law carves out specific exemptions that allow certain applicants to skip the standard naturalisaton conditions

The exemptions cover applicants with Vietnamese parents or grandparents, as well as those deemed beneficial to the Vietnamese state

Minor children applying for Vietnamese nationality alongside a parent also qualify for the exemption under the country's citizenship rules

Vietnam has laid out the categories of people who are not required to meet the standard conditions for obtaining Vietnamese citizenship, giving a clearer picture of who can apply without going through the full naturalisaton process.

Under Vietnamese law, the following groups are exempt from the usual citizenship conditions: applicants who have a parent or grandparent who is a Vietnamese citizen; people who have made special contributions to Vietnam; individuals considered beneficial to the Vietnamese state; and minors who are applying for Vietnamese nationality alongside a parent who is the main applicant.

Vietnam’s citizenship law outlines specific exemptions that allow eligible applicants to bypass standard naturalisation conditions. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for the exemption

The exemption for applicants with Vietnamese ancestry is particularly relevant to members of the Vietnamese diaspora who may have been born or raised abroad but can trace direct family ties to Vietnamese nationals.

Having a parent or grandparent with Vietnamese citizenship is sufficient to qualify under this category.

The provisions for people who have made special contributions or who are deemed beneficial to the Vietnamese state are broader and appear designed to attract individuals whose skills, resources, or achievements are considered valuable to the country.

However, the law does not set a fixed threshold for what qualifies as a special contribution, meaning each case would likely be assessed individually by the relevant authorities.

Children applying alongside a parent

The inclusion of minors as a separate exempt category means that children do not need to independently satisfy the standard citizenship conditions when their parent is the primary applicant.

This provision simplifies the process for families seeking Vietnamese nationality together, ensuring children are not held to requirements that would be difficult or impossible for them to meet on their own.

Vietnam's standard citizenship conditions, which apply to those outside the exempt categories, typically include residency requirements and other qualifying criteria before an application can proceed.

The exemptions effectively allow the groups listed above to bypass those requirements entirely.

6 conditions foreign nationals must meet to get Vietnamese citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can be considered for Vietnamese citizenship, covering language ability, length of residency, and financial self-sufficiency.

Source: Legit.ng