World's billionaires gained $265 billion in a single day amid optimism over US-Iran ceasefire

Mark Zuckerberg leads with a $12.8 billion increase as Meta shares surge 6.5%

Despite gains, the wealthiest remain down $38.8 billion year-to-date amid market turbulence

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The world’s wealthiest people enjoyed one of their biggest single-day paydays on Wednesday, adding a combined $265 billion to their fortunes.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the jump ranks as the second-largest one-day gain ever recorded — just behind the $304 billion surge in 2025 that followed President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on “liberation day” tariffs.

Mark Zuckerberg emerges as the world's biggest single-day gainer ahead of Elon Musk. Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Global equity markets rallied sharply on growing optimism that a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran would hold, easing fears of wider conflict in the Middle East.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.5%, lifting tech giants, luxury stocks and industrial names alike.

Zuckerberg leads the charge

Mark Zuckerberg was the biggest winner of the day. The Meta Platforms CEO added $12.8 billion to his net worth after Meta shares surged 6.5%. The move allowed Zuckerberg to overtake Elon Musk in single-day gains for the first time in months.

The rally in Meta’s stock reflects renewed confidence in big-tech names, which have been especially sensitive to shifts in global risk sentiment. Investors appear to be betting that lower geopolitical tension will support advertising spending and digital growth.

Close behind were luxury goods titan Bernard Arnault and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, each adding more than $8 billion. In total, 61 billionaires on the index saw their fortunes rise by at least $1 billion in a single session — a clear sign of how broad and powerful the market rebound was.

Year-to-date losses still linger

Despite Wednesday’s windfall, the world’s 500 richest people remain in the red for 2026.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows they are still down $38.8 billion year-to-date. Their collective wealth now stands at approximately $11.7 trillion.

Markets remain on edge. Any breakdown in the Middle East ceasefire or fresh disruption to oil supply routes could quickly erase these gains, especially for sectors tied to global trade and energy prices.

2024’s historic tech boom sets the stage

Wednesday’s rally builds on an extraordinary run in 2024, when the world’s 500 richest individuals crossed the $10 trillion mark in combined wealth for the first time.

That year was dominated by technology. Elon Musk posted a staggering $213 billion gain, driven by strong performances at Tesla, SpaceX and his AI venture xAI.

NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang added roughly $76 billion as the chipmaker’s stock nearly tripled on explosive demand for AI processors. Altogether, billionaires tracked by Bloomberg added about $1.5 trillion in 2024.

Dangote tightens grip on Africa’s richest title

Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, also joined the winners’ circle. He added nearly $79 million to his fortune as his flagship company, Dangote Cement, reported profits exceeding N1 trillion for 2025.

The result further cements Dangote’s position as the continent’s wealthiest individual and underscores the resilience of well-managed industrial businesses even amid global volatility.

What it all means

One day’s gains will not rewrite the broader story of 2026’s market turbulence. Yet the scale of Wednesday’s surge — $265 billion in a single session — is a powerful reminder of how quickly billionaire fortunes can swing when equity markets move in unison.

For now, investors are breathing easier. Whether that relief lasts depends on whether the fragile peace in the Middle East holds and whether the global economy can sustain the momentum that lifted tech, luxury and industrial stocks alike.

Aliko Dangote maintains grip as Nigeria and Africa's wealthiest. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk shatters wealth records, nears $800bn

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk has once again pushed the boundaries of global wealth, edging closer to becoming the world’s first $800 billion individual.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief recently added an eye-watering $62 billion to his fortune after private investors more than doubled the valuation of his artificial intelligence and social media venture, xAI Holdings, to $250 billion.

According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaire Index, Musk’s net worth now stands at a record $780 billion, cementing his position as the richest person in history by a wide margin.

Source: Legit.ng