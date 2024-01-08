The Norwegian government has requested that skilled international workers apply for its job opportunities

It asks international skilled workers to apply for job opportunities in the country as it battles labor shortages.

The country has openings in welding, carpentry, metal works, and other specializations.

The Norwegian government has opened its doors to foreign skilled workers, including Nigerians, as it battles labor shortages in critical areas.

One of the critical attractions is the chance for high salaries, showing the country’s booming job market as it harps on competitive compensation with lucrative opportunities.

Norway has high living standards with competitive pay

The country stands out for its living standards, with an environment meant for hassle-free living.

It also offers career prospects with a unique work-life balance, combining leisure with work commitments.

The country lists available job openings for AI and ICT professionals.

Other areas for international workers include fishing and aquaculture.

It states that it needs to gain essential skills in welding, metal works, shipbuilding, and offshore installations.

Other in-demand jobs include carpentry and joiners, electricians, and plumbers.

According to reports, the country lacks skilled workers in the medical field, requiring it to ask for international healthcare workers in specialized fields such as geriatrics, mental health, and anesthesia.

This situation underscores the vital need for skilled nurses, including IEHPs, to fill these critical roles.

Other in-demand skills by the country

Doctors, especially in certain medical specialties, are also highly sought after. General practitioners, psychiatrists, and oncologists are in high demand, indicating a growing necessity for diverse medical expertise, where IEHPs can contribute significantly.

Furthermore, there is a burgeoning demand for physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and other allied healthcare professionals.

Driven by the aging population and an increased focus on rehabilitation services, these areas present valuable opportunities for healthcare professionals, including IEHPS, looking to establish their careers in Norway’s evolving healthcare sector.

