FCMB Group has completed a capital raise programme to support its banking subsidiary, FCMB Limited

The programme received approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the SEC, and the National Pension Commission

The transactions help position the bank to meet the N500 billion capital requirement for an international licence

FCMB Group Plc has announced the successful completion of a capital-raising programme undertaken to strengthen the financial position of its banking subsidiary, First City Monument Bank Limited, and particularly to meet the new requirement for an international banking licence.

In a statement signed by the group chief executive, Ladi Balogun, the company said it had secured all necessary approvals from key regulators, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the National Pension Commission.

According to the statement published on the NGX, the approvals relate to two transactions conducted as part of the capital-raising programme.

The first is the group’s 2025 public offer, which generated about N231.8 billion in gross proceeds from investors.

The second transaction involves the minority divestment of roughly 10% of the issued share capital of FCMB Pensions Limited. The divestment brought in an additional N11 billion.

FCMB Group said the proceeds from the public offer and the divestment together provide sufficient capital for the bank to meet the revised N500 billion minimum capital requirement for an international banking licence.

The group added that the bank’s verified eligible capital, comprising paid-up share capital and share premium, stood at N266.5 billion as of December 31, 2025.

The company expressed appreciation to regulators, investors, and other stakeholders for their support in completing the capital raise initiative.

