Access Bank has opened application for its 2025 graduate programme giving young Nigerians an opportunity to join its workforce

The selected graduates will have to apply for one its programmes which are ELTP Grad, ELTP Retail, and ELTP Tech

Nigerian graduates interested must meet specific academic and eligibility requirements, including completing NYSC

Access Bank Plc has announced the launch of its 2024 Entry Level Training Program (ELTP), inviting young, ambitious graduates to apply for opportunities across its key divisions.

The bank’s statement reads:

“Are you bold, driven, and ready to shape the future of banking? Do you dream of transforming your passion into a purpose-driven career in a global institution that celebrates innovation, growth, and excellence?

At Access Bank, we don’t just offer jobs; we build careers, empower dreams, and develop the next generation of leaders redefining Africa’s financial future.

Our Entry Level Training Program (ELTP) is your gateway to that journey. It’s a world-class learning experience designed to equip you with the skills, exposure, and mindset required to thrive in today’s dynamic financial landscape.

Your journey begins at the School of Banking Excellence (SBE), an immersive training ground where high-caliber graduates are challenged, inspired, and prepared to make an impact from day one.”

The programmes available

Access Bank stated that there are three program tracks available under the 2025 ELTP:

ELTP Grad: For high-potential graduates ready to shape the future of banking. Applicants must hold at least a Second-Class Upper Division (2:1) degree in any discipline from an accredited university.

ELTP Retail: For individuals passionate about customer relations and branch operations. A Second-Class Lower Division (2:2) degree in any discipline is required.

ELTP Tech: For innovators and problem solvers driving digital transformation. Applicants must hold at least a Second-Class Lower Division (2:2) degree in any discipline.

General requirements include:

Must reside in or be eligible to work in Nigeria.

Must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Must have access to a personal laptop and reliable internet connection.

Applicants may apply for only one ELTP track, as multiple applications will lead to disqualification.

Why Join Access Bank?

According to the bank, the ELTP is not just a job opportunity but a platform for personal and professional growth.

The statement read:

“At Access Bank, we believe that greatness thrives where passion meets purpose. We reward excellence, nurture growth, and provide an environment where innovation, collaboration, and integrity drive success."

The bank further emphasised its commitment to employee development through structured career paths, competitive compensation, and global exposure, positioning participants for long-term success within the institution.

How to Apply

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Access Bank careers portal to review the full details of the requirements and submit their applications for the preferred ELTP track.

The bank advised that only one application per candidate will be considered.

