Wema Bank is set to hold a nationwide walk-in interview for job seekers from Monday, November 17

The recruitment targets Commercial Relationship Management Officers (RMOs) within the Assistant Banking Officer (ABO) to Deputy Manager (DM) grade levels

Interested applicants are to visit the designated Wema Bank branches with their CVs and credentials

Wema Bank Plc has announced a nationwide walk-in interview exercise for job seekers eager to join the bank as Commercial Relationship Management Officers (RMOs).

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 11, the bank said the initiative will give opportunities for ambitious and career-driven individuals ready to build a future in the banking sector.

Wema Bank new opportunities for job seekers

According to Wema Bank, the recruitment exercise will run from Monday, November 17 to Friday, November 21, 2025, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily, across selected Wema Bank branches nationwide.

The banks said the positions available fall within the Assistant Banking Officer (ABO) to Deputy Manager (DM) grade levels.

Interested applicants are advised to come prepared with their curriculum vitae (CVs) and other relevant credentials to the interview venues.

The message reads:

"A fresh wave of opportunities is rolling in at Wema Bank and this could be the moment you’ve been waiting for!

"Wema Bank is hosting walk-in interviews for passionate, driven, and career-focused individuals ready to take their next big step as Commercial Relationship Management Officers (RMOs).

This is your chance to join a dynamic, innovative, and people-centered bank that continues to lead in growth, culture, and opportunity. If you’re ready to elevate your career, come prepared, confident, and ready to shine."

What to bring for the interview

Wema Bank described the initiative as a new opportunity for interested candidates and has a word of advice:

The statement added:

"The interviews will hold at designated Wema Bank branches nationwide from Monday, 17th to Friday, 21st November 2025, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily. Applicants are required to bring a copy of their CV and other relevant credentials.

"Wema Bank emphasized that this is a chance to advance one’s career and contribute to a dynamic, innovative, and people-centered financial institution—“get ready—your future with Wema Bank is calling”

Further details about the participating branches and additional requirements can be found on Wema Bank’s official website and verified social media channels.

For more details, check here.

