In a major boost for Nigerians seeking travel, study, or business opportunities in Europe, the Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Lagos, Daniel Krulls, has announced plans to drastically reduce visa processing time to a maximum of three weeks.

Krulls disclosed this during a media briefing on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, where he outlined his vision for stronger economic and cultural cooperation between Germany and Nigeria.

New reforms to cut delays and boost academic exchanges

According to him, the Consulate currently processes over 10,000 visa applications annually, but ongoing reforms aim to expand capacity, double visa counters, and introduce external service providers to handle specific visa categories more efficiently.

“Our main objective as a consulate is to be a facilitator — a bridge between Germany and Nigeria,” Krulls said. “We are expanding office capacity, increasing personnel, and setting up a faster system for document verification.”

Krulls revealed that a new document verification system is being developed to validate academic diplomas faster — a move expected to speed up student visa processing significantly.

The system, he said, is modelled after a successful pilot programme in New Delhi, India, which helped streamline study visa approvals.

“We hope to replicate that success in Nigeria,” he added, stressing that faster academic verification will help Nigerian students access German universities with less bureaucracy.

The Consulate’s broader plan includes hiring more staff, increasing counters, and collaborating with third-party service providers to enhance processing efficiency.

Germany eyes Nigeria’s tech and creative talent

Beyond visas, Krulls highlighted Germany’s growing interest in Nigeria’s technology and creative industries. He expressed the country’s readiness to attract German IT companies to Nigeria, leveraging the nation’s fast-growing tech ecosystem and youthful population.

He also emphasised Germany’s commitment to deepening engagement with Nollywood, one of the world’s largest film industries.

“Language barriers may have limited German participation in Nigeria’s film scene so far, but there’s room for improvement,” Krulls noted.

He added that Germany was working to help Nigerian filmmakers and creatives receive proper royalties from global streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Google, ensuring fair compensation for their work.

Strengthening people-to-people ties

Krulls underscored the importance of cultural and educational exchange between both nations. He cited ongoing collaborations such as film workshops that bring together young German and Nigerian movie students in Benin City to produce short films and documentaries.

Such initiatives, he said, help foster mutual understanding and create opportunities for co-productions between German and Nigerian creatives.

A new era of German-Nigerian partnership

The Consul-General’s announcement signals a renewed partnership between Germany and Nigeria, one focused on faster mobility, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange.

From faster visas to royalty protection for Nigerian creatives, Germany’s latest moves point toward a stronger and more inclusive bilateral relationship, one built on respect, opportunity, and shared prosperity.

