The United Kingdom has announced 47% increase in the minimum salary requirement for the Skilled Worker visa route

This means that Nigerians looking to relocate to the UK for work will have to secure a high-paying salary job

There are a few exemptions to the new salary threshold, which includes health and care visa holders

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The United Kingdom is preparing to implement the new salary requirements for workers who want to enter the country starting April 4, 2024.

The new salary, first announced in December 2023 by Home Secretary James Cleverly, will require Nigerians looking to relocate to ensure they secure a minimum salary of £38,700 when applying for a skilled worker visa.

UK government to implement new salary requirements Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

The new salary requirement is a 47.70% increase from the previous minimum rate of £26,200.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

UK government explains new minimum requirement

Speaking on the changes, Cleverly explained that the government aims to decrease net annual immigration by 300,000 in the coming years, although a precise timetable was not provided.

He also revealed that the government plans to abolish the 20% pay reduction that employers are permitted to provide employees on the list of shortage occupations.

Exemptions from the Salary Increase

There are exemptions to the minimum salary increase.

The new changes will not impact individuals already on the Skilled Worker route when the change takes effect.

This exemption only applies to those making new applications, such as changing employment, extending their stay, or applying for indefinite leave to remain.

Also, the Health and Care visa route and roles covered by national pay scales, including teachers, will not be subject to the salary hike.

UK implements new visa application fees for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians looking to travel to the United Kingdom will pay new visa fees.

The UK home office announced that a visit visa to the United Kingdom for less than six months will now cost £115 (about N106,922) using the official exchange rate of N929.76/£.

The new fee represents a 15% increment compared to the price of £100(N92,970).

Source: Legit.ng