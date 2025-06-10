Relief for BDC Operators As CBN Announces New Deadline for Recapitalisation
- The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended the deadline for BDC operators to meet its new capital requirements
- The new deadline will give operators more time to raise the required funds based on their tier of operation
- Under the revised framework, Tier-1 BDCs must raise N2 billion, while Tier-2 BDCs are required to raise N500 million
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has offered reprieve to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators by extending the recapitalisation deadline to December 31, 2025.
The new development follows a series of consultations and assessments conducted among BDC groups following the expiry of the latest deadline on June 3, 2025.
Legit.ng reported that the CBN initially set December 3, 2024, as the deadline for BDCs to meet recapitalisation requirements. However, following a low response, the deadline was extended by six months to June 3, 2025.
In response to concerns raised by stakeholders over the feasibility of meeting the new requirements within the stipulated timeframe, the CBN has now given BDCs one year to comply or risk losing their licences, BusinessDay reports.
CBN rule on BDC recapitalisation
Under the revised guidelines introduced in February 2024, BDCs are now classified into two tiers. Tier-1 BDCs are mandated to raise a minimum capital of N2 billion and will operate with a nationwide license, granting them broader operational capabilities.
Meanwhile, Tier-2 operators are required to raise at least N500 million and will be restricted to operating within a single state.
ABCON message to CBN
Legit.ng spoke to Aminu Gwadabe, President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), who expressed concern over the low level of compliance among operators.
He highlighted ongoing challenges faced by BDCs in meeting the stringent capitalisation criteria introduced under the new regime.
The president added:
"The atmosphere among licensed bank operators was indeed tense and difficult in the days leading up to the deadline.
"As the deadline closed yesterday unless the CBN considers an extension many of our members are now at risk of having their licenses revoked.
"Unofficial sources estimate that fewer than 10% of our over 1,617 licensed Bureau de Change members were able to meet the new requirements, putting millions of direct and indirect jobs at risk.
"The unintended consequences and negative impacts include market disruptions, a rise in unregulated operators, fewer reporting entities for transactions, and a significant loss of market intelligence."
The extension to December 2025 provides BDCs with additional time to mobilise resources and ensure compliance with the new regulatory framework.
