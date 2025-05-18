Depot petrol owners and also Dangote petroluem refinery have increased fuel prices in the last one week

The price change comes in the wake of an increase in global crude oil price following the expectation of together supply

Prices of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) fell in several regions, while aviation fuel remained stable

Depot owners have increased the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, by as much as N10 per litre across several petroleum corridors.

A week-on-week analysis of depot prices from May 12 to May 16 shows several adjustments, including from Dangote Petroluem refinery.

However, prices remained stable for Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) declined in multiple regions, with Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK).

Depots increase fuel prices

Petroleumprice.ng reports that at the Dangote Refinery, PMS rose to N837 per litre from N827, while AGO and LPG slipped to N937 and N865 respectively.

ATK remained unchanged at N975.

The upward adjustment in PMS is attributed to expected tighter supply, while the decline in AGO and LPG may signal stock rotation or competitive pricing strategies.

In the Dockyard axis, NIPCO slightly reduced petrol to N840 per litre, while LPG at Ardova dropped significantly by N25 to N925, indicating weak offtake or pre-positioning ahead of possible market recovery.

Coconut depots saw PMS at MRS increase to N834 from N827, while AGO prices at Ibeto and Ibachem each declined N10 to N935. Duport raised its ATK price marginally to N1035.

Across the Satellite axis, PMS was largely stable, except for a N3 rise at Menj to N840. However, AGO fell sharply by N20 at Mao and N13 at Chipet. LPG prices dropped by N5 to N10, while ATK at Rain Oil dipped N6 to N1030.

In Delta, Matrix, and Shafa kept PMS prices flat at N890 and N860, respectively, while First Fortune slashed its price by N25. AGO prices were mixed, with Pinnacle Warri posting a N5 gain and Matrix dropping N10. ATK remained steady.

Port Harcourt depots recorded minor fluctuations. PMS hovered around N893–N896, while AGO at Bulk Strategic fell N9 to N977.

Calabar reported contrasting trends. Alkanes surged N23 to N890 per litre, while other depots including Fynefield and Mainland, recorded PMS declines. AGO held firm at N995.

